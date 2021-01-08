First Responder Fridays begin at Granite Peak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort is saying ‘thank you’ to our first responders.

Beginning Jan. 8, Granite Peak is offering 50% off day lift tickets and day lift rentals to any first responder for the remainder of the ski season.

“It was obvious to me upon moving here that our region is a medical hub for Wisconsin,” said General Manager Greg Fisher, who moved from New Hampshire to take over back in August. “Our nation and community have been through a tough year and these individuals put their lives on the line for ours.”

First responders will simply need to provide an ID or go through Sheer ID at a designated ticket window on Friday to get the discount. They will also be provided with a one of a kind Granite Peak facemask that they can wear at the resort during their visit.

“I want my staff to know who these folks are so we can thank them for their dedication to the safety of all around us.”

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave, in Rib Mountain.

