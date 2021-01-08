Advertisement

First Responder Fridays begin at Granite Peak

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort is saying ‘thank you’ to our first responders.

Beginning Jan. 8, Granite Peak is offering 50% off day lift tickets and day lift rentals to any first responder for the remainder of the ski season.

“It was obvious to me upon moving here that our region is a medical hub for Wisconsin,” said General Manager Greg Fisher, who moved from New Hampshire to take over back in August. “Our nation and community have been through a tough year and these individuals put their lives on the line for ours.”

First responders will simply need to provide an ID or go through Sheer ID at a designated ticket window on Friday to get the discount. They will also be provided with a one of a kind Granite Peak facemask that they can wear at the resort during their visit.

“I want my staff to know who these folks are so we can thank them for their dedication to the safety of all around us.”

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave, in Rib Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Pat Suplicki stands in his Packers Man Cave, which has taken him seven years to construct.
Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Lots of clouds tonight with patchy fog possible.
First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire