First Alert Weather: Caught up in clouds, relatively mild this weekend

Mostly cloudy conditions will be the story into the start of the weekend.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend will be a dry one across the region, with more clouds than peeks of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s. Sunday is expected to feature more in the way of sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the mid 30s.

Dry and a bit mild on Saturday.
Dry and a bit mild on Saturday.(WSAW)
More clouds on Saturday, while some sunshine on Sunday and a bit milder.
More clouds on Saturday, while some sunshine on Sunday and a bit milder.(WSAW)

Sun will mix with clouds on Monday as the day wears on as highs reach the low 30s. Still fairly quiet weather conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly sunny sky. Highs in the mid 30s.

Above average temperatures are expected to continue.
Above average temperatures are expected to continue.(WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to slide through the area Wednesday night with a chance of a light wintry mix. A bit chillier on Thursday with clouds and a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. There is still a trend for colder air to roll into the Badger State next Friday. While the risk of snow will be confined to the lake effect snow belts in the far north due to brisk northwest winds, only a chance for scattered snow showers across the remainder of the area. Highs next Friday may not make it out of the mid teens.

A shift to colder weather is possible late next week.
A shift to colder weather is possible late next week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

