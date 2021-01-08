Evers, 7 other governors demand HHS release more vaccines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has joined seven other governors demanding the federal government to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines to states. The doses are being held back to ensure people who received their first dose, can get a second.

“The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable. We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately,” wrote Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

As of Jan. 7, Wisconsin has administered more than 110,000 doses, with about 5,000 having received a second dose.

Thursday during a media briefing, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said ‘shipped’ doses include vaccines in transit. She also said the Pfizer vaccine need to thaw and cannot be administered the second it arrives when questioned about the difference in the two numbers.

