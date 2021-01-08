Clark County Drive-thru Covid-19 Clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next drive-through vaccination clinic for Clark County will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021, located at the Greenwood Area Fire and EMS Department, 103 Cannery Street, Greenwood, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for frontline healthcare workers. Please do not arrive prior to 11:30 AM for safety and traffic purposes.

“We plan to take our experiences from the first drive-through vaccination clinic to help improve our process to vaccinate as many people as possible,” stated Kelsey Wussow, Lead Public Health Nurse.

Frontline healthcare workers are defined on page 5 (Table 1) of the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC). At this time, vaccines are not available for the general public.

Clark County Health Department (CCHD) has been allotted 170 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the week of 1/11/2021. Appointments are not necessary; first come first serve. CCHD asks people to watch the CCHD’s Facebook page and the Clark County website. If the vaccine supply is getting low, they will post a notice on both of these sites.

As a reminder, those who are planning on receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination must receive it from the same manufacturer. Those who receive the Moderna vaccine must wait 28 days from their first vaccination before receiving a second dose, and those who receive the Pfizer vaccine must wait at least 21 days. A second dose will be reserved for individuals receiving their COVID-19 vaccine with the CCHD on 1/14/21 at a future clinic, which is tentatively scheduled for 2/11/21. Healthcare workers will be required to provide proof of employment of affiliation (ID badge, recent paystub, etc.) and a driver’s license (if applicable), prior to receiving the vaccine.

CCHD asks to follow these instructions:

1. Review, complete, and print (if able) the fillable COVID-19 Administration Record. Please consult with your medical provider if needed, prior to receiving the vaccine, for any questions you may have.

2. Review the Moderna Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Recipients

3. Review V-Safe Information Handout

4. Review FAQ About COVID-19 Vaccination: What Vaccine Recipients Need to Know

Bring these items:

1. Driver’s license (if applicable)

2. Proof of employment or affiliation (ID badge, recent paystub, etc.)

3. Completed COVID-19 Administration Record

Wear clothing that will easily allow the RN’s to administer the vaccine (t-shirt or a long sleeve that can be easily rolled to the upper arm to gain access to the deltoid muscle). You will be required to wait in your vehicle for 15 minutes post-vaccination for monitoring purposes. EMS will be on-site and assisting with the monitoring. Expect a potential wait time.

