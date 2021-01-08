BUDDY CHECK 7: Study looks at correlation between obesity and breast cancer risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year means new goals, and for many that involves health.

In a recent study, published in the journal Cancer, researchers looked at the link between obesity and breast cancer, and also compared those numbers between black and white women.

The study found black women with early diagnosed breast cancer were at higher rates of obesity and other health conditions that can affect prognosis and survival.

We asked Dr. Ryan Gossett with Marshfield Clinic, why this link may exist?

“There’s lots of theories out there,” he said. “Be that there perhaps is more estrogen in the system, there certainly is plenty of data showing that obesity and adipose tissue certainly increases circulating estrogen levels. And, from a breast cancer-related conversation, there’s certainly a correlation between estrogen and some breast cancers.”

Dr. Gossett says, aside from possibly reducing your risk of breast cancer, maintaining a healthy weight also has great benefits to your joints, your knees, and your heart.

He encourages people looking to lose weight, to find a friend to help keep them accountable and motivated.

Study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33284988/

