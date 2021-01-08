Annual Evercon Gaming Convention goes virtual

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The annual Evercon Gaming Convention is back for its 21st year of gaming, this year with a virtual twist.

Through the weekend the D.C. Everest Junior High Gaming Club will be hosting games and tutorials over Discord inviting anyone with a passion for card games, board games, RPGs, video games, and much more to join.

Through the server, participants will be able to join in on games and play through video, audio, and text chats. Some games will require participants to use different websites that allow players to have access to complete board games completely scanned into the website. All instructions for each game will be on the discord server. Students and advisers will be open to questions and help people get to where they need to be at all times.

“Hopefully this year with us doing something, and being able to offer at least some small fraction of what we normally do, that it will engage people this year, and you know those that wants to come together and game will be even stronger for next year,” Ben Burish one of the Gamers Club advisers said.

While this may be one of the first-ever online card and board gaming conventions in the state, playing online is something the Gaming Club has been doing since March.

“We’re all wearing a stick through this so that way we can use the prospect of going back in person, to be able to continue for games as a way to help us get through and survive, you know, the COVID pandemics that way. And that’s what’s keeping us together as a club and together as gamers,” Luke Erickson, the Gaming Club President-Elect said.

Evercon will also be hosting live streams of miniature painting, gaming, and interviews with big players in the area.

The club hopes that the virtual format won’t turn people off, but instead encourage more people from all over the country to join.

In the past, the convention has had over 2,000 people join them to play games. What once started as a small completely student-run convention has grown into a city-wide tradition for many gamers. The club said they plan to return to their regular format for 2022.

It’s $10 to join for the weekend. Sign up is required for games.

The Convention runs 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to midnight Saturday.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Evercon website here.

