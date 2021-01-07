Advertisement

Wisconsin man arrested for curfew violation in Washington D.C. following U.S. Capitol unrest

A police line moves to clear people from the front of a hotel who were violating curfew in...
A police line moves to clear people from the front of a hotel who were violating curfew in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) -A 60-year-old Wisconsin man was one of the dozens arrested Wednesday following riots at the U.S. Capitol.

He was arrested for violating curfew and crossing the police line, according to the arrest log for Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Since the unrest at the Capitol, Bowser declared a public emergency for the next 15 days through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. The declaration gives her the ability to call curfew at any time.

