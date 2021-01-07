Wis. National Guard administers 1 millionth COVID-19 test

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard administered their one millionth COVID-19 test this week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

According to a news release, this milestone represents “significant” efforts in the state’s goal of widespread statewide testing.

Gov. Evers noted that this has been the longest activation of the Guard in state history.

“Whether through testing, working at the polls on election day, helping local governments, or assisting in our vaccine distribution program, we greatly appreciate their service and dedication to our state,” Gov. Evers said.

Guardsmen began creating mobile COVID-19 test sites in April 2020 at facilities such as senior living centers, health clinics and correctional buildings, the governor explained. The Guard then worked with local communities to establish long-term testing sites that May.

Gov. Evers added that nearly 700 citizen soldiers and airmen from the Guard are working directly with the state’s COVID-19 response. He also praised the Guard, saying “in no other state has the Guard shouldered such a heavy share of the state’s testing efforts.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.