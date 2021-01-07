Advertisement

Wausau residents give their reaction to events in D.C.

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no doubt that January 6 2021 will be a day that many people remember.

“Breathtaking in a bad way to watch unfold,” Wausau resident Carmyn Hoen said.

“This is a scene that you think you’re going to see in a sci-fi movie that would never happen in the United States,” Tony Gonzales from Wausau added.

The scenes and images captured at the Capitol on Wednesday bring many emotions for people in Wausau.

“The fact that we saw a confederate flag being paraded through the Capitol building was a shocking image to me,” Hoen explained.

“Very frightful to think we even reached this point yesterday, very depressing,” Gonzales stated.

Many people like Carmyn Hoen believe that the people who breached the Capitol yesterday were treated differently by law enforcement than other protesters last year.

“They would’ve been met with more violent force. We saw this at the pipeline protests, and other Black Lives Matter rallies,” Hoen said.

Air Force veteran Tony Gonzales says his family left the South American country of Columbia to try and escape events like this.

“I got a call from my sister in Columbia and she was wondering, ‘What’s going on?’ We always look up to the United States as our shining light and I’ve never expected to see this out of the United States,” Gonzales shared.

Some think what happened yesterday should have been expected.

“If you’ve been paying attention to anything, then what happened yesterday wasn’t shocking. It was cause and effect,” Hoen added.

With all that happened, some still have a positive outlook on the future. Tony says he still has hope, but people should stop pointing fingers and unify.

“We need to come together those that are in the middle. Even if we disagree in politics or anything. But we cannot label either side by what the few are doing,” Gonzales said.

