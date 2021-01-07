UWSP political science professor weighs in on events in Washington, D.C.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Unprecedented. That’s the sentiment shared by many watching the events take place in Washington D.C. University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point political science professor John Blakeman says it’s the first time the Capitol has been breached since 1954 when members were shot on the House floor.

Blakeman also weighed in on the rumblings of President Trump possibly being removed from office. With time constraints, it’s unlikely the President will be removed with the impeachment process. If anything were to happen, it would be via the 25th Amendment.

“Invoke the 25th amendment, declare President Trump incapable of continuing in office, which would effectively remove him. However certainly President Trump has appointed a lot of loyalists to his cabinet so that outcome is probably unlikely too,” Blakeman said.

The professor also added that with Wednesday’s events, it would make sense for the federal buildings to make changes to safety protocols with future elections.

“Now that we know this can occur, I would fully expect the federal government to take appropriate steps in the future,” Blakeman added.

