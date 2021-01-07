UW-Stevens Point community COVID-19 testing to end Jan. 22

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The free rapid-results COVID-19 tests offered to the community at the three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses will end Friday, Jan. 22.

Since it began Nov. 9, the testing has offered screenings to more than 8,800 people at the Stevens Point, Wausau and Marshfield campuses. UW-Stevens Point partnered with all University of Wisconsin System institutions and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make this screening test available.

When surge testing began in November, the UW System was allotted 250,000 tests for all campuses. UW-Stevens Point’s allocation will be used up by Jan. 22.

Testing continues to be available through Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with the following weekly rotation:

Mondays and Thursdays – UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at South 7th and Garfield avenues – park in Lots D, E, F or on the street.

Tuesdays – UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Wednesdays and Fridays – UW-Stevens Point, Champions Hall (fieldhouse) Multi-Activity Center – park in Lot F West at Fourth Avenue and Isadore Street. Enter through Door #9 from west lot.

Advance registration is required at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Testing is available at no cost to anyone ages 5 and older. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.