Strenn appointed as President/CEO of Opportunity Development Centers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Julie Strenn has been appointed President/CEO of Opportunity Development Centers, Inc.

ODC is a private, not-for-profit agency whose mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their work and life goals. ODC has physical locations in Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Plover, and Marshfield, and provides services in ten counties.

Julie stated “I could have never predicted 2020. When I joined ODC I knew that it was an amazing organization with dedicated and passionate people, however the challenges of 2020 proved to me that I am in the perfect place, working along side the most talented and caring people. When challenges and diversity struck in 2020 we did what we always do, put others first, assuring that every person had the supports needed to live their best life, saying ‘yes we will help’ to anyone asking, and most importantly we did it together as one team. I am so honored to be able to lead this organization.”

Strenn’s appointment is part of a two-year executive transition plan, as Pam Ross, previous ODC President/CEO will assume a part-time advisory role to continue to support this transition until her retirement in 2022.

ODC was founded in 1965 and serves individuals in Central and North Central Wisconsin. In 2019, ODC provided services to more than 900 individuals.

