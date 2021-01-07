Advertisement

Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Saturday

(KOTA)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County snowmobile trail will open for the season at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Council voted 7-2 to open Oneida County Snowmobile Trails. Oneida County Forestry Department is not in favor of this decision; however, it is a majority vote. All lake trails in Oneida County remain closed and are considered unsafe until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.

According to a news release, the trails are in extremely rough, early season condition.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Map is available at https://www.co.oneida.wi.us/wp-content/uploads/2019-2021-snowmobile-map.pdf

Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Outside of Grand Theater Wausau
