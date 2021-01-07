Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Saturday

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County snowmobile trail will open for the season at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Council voted 7-2 to open Oneida County Snowmobile Trails. Oneida County Forestry Department is not in favor of this decision; however, it is a majority vote. All lake trails in Oneida County remain closed and are considered unsafe until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.

According to a news release, the trails are in extremely rough, early season condition.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Map is available at https://www.co.oneida.wi.us/wp-content/uploads/2019-2021-snowmobile-map.pdf

