Sen. Baldwin calls for removal of Pres. Trump from office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is calling on Vice President Mike Pence Thursday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sen. Baldwin said that President Trump “incited a violent insurrection against Congress” while they worked to certify the electoral college votes.

“This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve,” Baldwin said. " I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency.”

The senator said that if Vice President Pence does not invoke the amendment, Congress will take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called for the ousting of the president from office on Thursday.

Pelosi told a news conference she is waiting for a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other Cabinet officials. She challenged several of them by name, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Here is Sen. Baldwin’s full statement sent out Thursday:

