Nearly $80K in funding available through Community Response Fund

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since March 2020, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County have granted over $550,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. The fund recently received an additional $60,000 to address ongoing needs within the community.

Thanks to recent gifts from the Dudley Foundation and Walter Alexander Foundation, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund remains open and ready to address needs that arise in our community due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, according to a news release.

“Since the opening of this fund, we have received an outpouring of generosity. That has only continued with the two gifts from the Dudley Foundation and Walter Alexander Foundation” stated Tim Parker, President/CEO of the Community Foundation. “In times of need, we feel honored, alongside United Way, to be able to offer hope to our local nonprofits.

Nonprofits are encouraged to apply for funding for up to $10,000 through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Learn more about the fund here.

Apply for funding here. Choose the COVID-19 Community Response Grant Application.

Applications will be reviewed bi-weekly by a review consisting of representatives of the United Way and the Community Foundation until the funds are depleted.

Applications received by Monday evening at 5 p.m., beginning Monday, Jan. 18, will be reviewed in that week.

