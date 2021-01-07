Makenna makes it look easy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One-thousand-two-hundred-fifty-eight points. Makenna Guden set out to top that the minute she stepped on the court at Edgar.

“I saw Holly and Tianna get the 1,000 points, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do too,” said Guden.

Makenna made 1,000 look easy, but that’s not the case.

“Sometimes, I come in the mornings before school to shoot,” said Guden.

“She doesn’t take off days. She practices just as hard as she plays in games,” said Edgar head coach Tom McCarty.

A trait you inherit when you’re the sole girl in a trio of siblings.

“When we were younger, they would always beat up on me in like a fun way,” said Guden. “They made me like that tough sister type of thing.”

The sibling rivalry has taught her more than just how to be resilient.

“Prepared me to be tough and stand for who I am,” said Guden. “Be confident.”

Even with the conviction she plays with on the court, she still has the unselfishness to understand she’s not alone.

“I can’t do it without my players passing me the ball and just having that like offense and that chemistry like I said,” said Guden.

Once one dream is achieved, the next one is what keeps her going.

“It’s like a sense of relief, but then at the same time, I know I’m not finished yet, and I know my team’s not finished yet,” said Guden. “I still have another goal to finish. I wanna be the school’s all-time leading scorer.”

One-thousand-two-hundred-seventy-five points.

“I need 12 more points,” said Guden.

Makenna’s next chance to break that record is Friday against Athens. She also wanted it to be know that her brothers, Ty and Drew, won’t admit it, but she wins all the sibling competitions.

