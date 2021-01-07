Advertisement

Lawyer involved in Trump’s call to Georgia official resigns

In an hour-long taped phone call first reported by The Washington Post, the president pushed...
In an hour-long taped phone call first reported by The Washington Post, the president pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the repeatedly-confirmed election result.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney with a Milwaukee-based law firm has resigned days after participating in a call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s state secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.

Foley & Lardner said Cleta Mitchell has resigned effective immediately.

Mitchell was a senior partner based in Washington. Foley & Lardner made a decision in November not to take on any clients involved in any matters related to the presidential election.

Mitchell has said she was acting as a volunteer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future
Elizabeth Easton was assaulted on Wednesday, Dec. 30 by an inmate at CCI
Columbia Corrections prison guard attacked by inmate, injury photos released
Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald
GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win
SAFER responded to a vehicle on fire in the town of Rib Mountain just after 6:30 Wednesday...
Fire crews respond to vehicle fire in town of Rib Mountain

Latest News

Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Outside of Grand Theater Wausau
Grand Theater’s Jerry Ensemble has new web series