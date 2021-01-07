Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future
Elizabeth Easton was assaulted on Wednesday, Dec. 30 by an inmate at CCI
Columbia Corrections prison guard attacked by inmate, injury photos released
Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald
GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win
SAFER responded to a vehicle on fire in the town of Rib Mountain just after 6:30 Wednesday...
Fire crews respond to vehicle fire in town of Rib Mountain

Latest News

Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday