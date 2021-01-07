Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Fog and clouds hang on going into the weekend

Freezing fog will lead to a few slick spots on untreated roads at times.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Areas of fog, locally dense, will continue to affect parts of North Central Wisconsin this morning. Once the fog lifts, clouds are expected to remain more common than intervals of any sunshine. Milder than average for early January with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Fog is likely to develop again for tonight, which could be locally dense in some locations. Otherwise lots of clouds with lows in the upper teens to around 20. The stagnant weather pattern will continue for the upcoming weekend with more clouds than intervals of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Locally dense fog
Locally dense fog(WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 30s. Expect more clouds for Wednesday as the next storm system brings a chance for snow showers arriving Thursday and Friday of next week.

There is expected to be a change in the weather pattern around the middle of the month as arctic air could slide down into the Upper Midwest and stick around next weekend through a good portion of that following week. At this time, temperatures may be down into the single digits for highs with lows dropping below zero. Since this is still over a week out, there will be changes to the exact onset of the coldest air and how long it may last into the following week. Either way, we’ll keep you up to date on what to expect as the time comes closer.

A surge of arctic air could return to the region by the middle of January.
A surge of arctic air could return to the region by the middle of January.(WSAW)

