Findings of youth mental health report show state is working to make improvements

Students sitting at desks in a classroom.
Students sitting at desks in a classroom.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A child’s overall quality and length of life is influenced by where they live, learn, work, and play.

That’s why First Lady Kathy Evers and the Office of Children’s Mental Health are working to improve mental health for the state’s youngest residents.

" Tony always says what’s best for our kids is best for our state,” Mrs. Evers explained at she introduced the finds with the OCMH.

The report, which was released Thursday, shows Wisconsin is making strides in developing the mental health workforce, yet almost half of children are not getting the treatment they need.

Findings in OCMH report
Findings in OCMH report

The group says these findings will help address some of the states discouraging trends.

CLICK HERE to view the entire report.

