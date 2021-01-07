‘Digital death’ expert discusses what happens to the media accounts of deceased

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Social media hasn’t just changed the way we interact; it’s also changed the way we grieve.

The last thing someone may be thinking about after losing a loved one is what happens to their online presence.

A question that Paul Wiseall, ‘digital death’ expert and co-founder of DEATH.io, has first-hand experience with.

“You’re not really thinking about the legal stuff, you don’t really think about much actually, after somebody dies except for grieving and being in pain and trying to get things sorted, you know last thing on your mind is somebodies twitter account,” Wiseall says.

DEATH.io helps people understand their options when it comes to navigating the digital footprint, somebody may leave behind.

Something Wiseall experienced himself after losing his friend Jim.

“Jim wasn’t talking he was tweeting, and these weren’t the usual witty jokes and jovial wise cracks, these tweets were selling sunglasses, Jim’s Twitter had been hacked, and that was confusing, it was weird and I was angry,” relays Wiseall in his TEDxBristol ‘What happens to your digital life after you die?’

“The hacking thing is really scary though because it has two affects, one someone will be using your name to do something as I said selling sunglasses or it could be for any sort of reason, but the other thing is it does, it hurts the people who see it,” Wiseall says.

Some social media platforms offer better elements of control.

“Facebook and Instagram for example you can memorialize them, so if you want you can have it left up there and nobody can interact with it after it’s been put to that position or you can alert Facebook when something does happen actually want that account closed down,” says Wiseall.

Platforms such as Google and Twitter require a death certificate to close an account, whereas Facebook allows you to appoint a ‘legacy contact,’ a person to take control of the account if someone passes away.

Wiseall says if you are losing a family member, it’s worth having a conversation on what they would like done with their digital footprint.

“There’s enough worry when somebodies ill and when somebody dies than having to worry about this stuff too,” Wiseall says.

A sister company to DEATH.io is Iternal.life, which Wiseall says is what they’ve been working on most recently, a platform that allows you to record your stories, memories, and messages for your closest friends and family.

