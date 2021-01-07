Advertisement

Clark County Health Department hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CURTISS, Wis. (WSAW) - Local healthcare workers received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic in Clark County Thursday.

The clinic began at 11 a.m. and was expected to continue until 7 p.m. or until the 200 doses were administered at the Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District in Curtiss.

Emergency Management Director John Ross says those receiving the vaccine will have an opportunity to receive their second dose at the appropriate time.

“They’re being instructed that they’ll have to come back in 28 days and right now we’re planning on having a repeat of this clinic 28 days from now here at this clinic.”

He says health care workers not able to make it Thursday may have a chance to receive the vaccine next week as they anticipate another drive-thru clinic.

“We’re penciling in a clinic next week. It might not be here, but we’ll have more information on that probably by Monday to put out. But again, that will be a targeted, frontline healthcare worker clinic.”

More information about the drive-thru clinic can be found on the county’s website.

