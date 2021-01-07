Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) -Each year, people flock to Prairie Du Sac for the state’s longest bald eagle watching event.

In 2021, it’s going virtual, with programming available throughout January and February.

Bald eagle lovers will sill be able to experience their favorite parts of this tradition from their own home.

“Our planned virtual programming will feature the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild, a live raptor show and many more of your favorite events and presentations,”says Jeb Barzen, President of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council. “We’ll provide experts to answer your questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves using our new self-guided tour.”

Programming will be a mix of live streams and pre-recorded events beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 and 23. You can find the links and schedule for the events by clicking here.

Some highlights include:

Jan. 16 – Watch a pre-recorded release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild by Marge Gibson, executive director of the Raptor Education Group, Inc., followed by a live question and answer session. This week will also feature a presentation of “Eagles in Native American Culture” by Art Shegonee, a member of the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes in Wisconsin.

Jan. 23 - A live raptor show will feature Schlitz Audubon Nature Center raptors and trainers and a behind-the-scenes video of bald eagles getting bathed, fed and flight time. You can also learn insights from Barzen, a wildlife biologist, on “Wintering Ecology of Eagles in the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.” And don’t miss the story of Old Abe, a Civil War military mascot.

Feb. 6 – Ever wondered why bald eagles choose the Lower Wisconsin Riverway for their winter home? Learn more about this from Barzen, a wildlife biologist, along with encore presentations of material from previous weeks.

Feb. 20 –Tune in for an encore presentation of the Schlitz Audubon raptor show and a live animal show with naturalist and educator David Stokes featuring animals that live with eagles. And don’t miss out on additional insights from Barzen on the eagle viewing season and recent roost count data.

Bald Eagle Watching Days started in 1987 to highlight the species comeback since the eagles were placed on the Endangered Species List in the 1970s.

Bald eagle populations have grown from 108 occupied nests in 1973 to nearly 1,700 in 2019.

