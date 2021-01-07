Advertisement

Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Activists for racial justice are demanding new laws after a Wisconsin prosecutor decided not to bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake.

They say it’ll take systemic changes before police are truly held accountable for using force against Black men.

The Aug. 23 shooting left Blake paralyzed, and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley concluded he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he feared Blake was trying to stab him when he used force.

Activists and Blake’s supporters say legislators should rethink not just the laws applying to when an officer pulls the trigger but also such things as rules for wearing body cameras or executing no-knock warrants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future
Elizabeth Easton was assaulted on Wednesday, Dec. 30 by an inmate at CCI
Columbia Corrections prison guard attacked by inmate, injury photos released
Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald
GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win
SAFER responded to a vehicle on fire in the town of Rib Mountain just after 6:30 Wednesday...
Fire crews respond to vehicle fire in town of Rib Mountain

Latest News

Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Salvation Army, The Neighbors Place grateful for community support from Share Your Holidays
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Outside of Grand Theater Wausau
Grand Theater’s Jerry Ensemble has new web series