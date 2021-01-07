Advertisement

4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol

A couple women from the tri-state say they were near the Capitol entrance when it was breached.
A couple women from the tri-state say they were near the Capitol entrance when it was breached.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DC Police say four people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol.

One woman was shot by police and three died in medical emergencies.

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump have been cleared from the U.S. Capitol after storming the building and forcing lawmakers into hiding.

It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.

One woman died from a gunshot wound, and more than 1,000 National Guard members were mobilized to help control things. Congress later resumed, vowing to finish confirming Biden’s win, and soundly rejected the first challenge to state results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future
Elizabeth Easton was assaulted on Wednesday, Dec. 30 by an inmate at CCI
Columbia Corrections prison guard attacked by inmate, injury photos released
Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald
GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win
SAFER responded to a vehicle on fire in the town of Rib Mountain just after 6:30 Wednesday...
Fire crews respond to vehicle fire in town of Rib Mountain

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Outside of Grand Theater Wausau
Grand Theater’s Jerry Ensemble has new web series