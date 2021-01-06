Woodchucks mask sales generates $10,000 for area food banks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks have raised $10,000 for area food banks through the sale of Woodchucks logo face masks.

The masks were very popular with fans and combined with a matching contribution from The Macdonald Foundation generated a total donation of $10,000. Mark Macdonald stated “The past year was difficult for many people in Central Wisconsin and we felt it was important to help the people who lost jobs because of the pandemic.”

Because the demand for help at local food banks has never been greater, and will continue throughout 2021, the Woodchucks are extending the program into the 2021 season.

All the proceeds from the mask sales will continue to be donated to local food banks through the end of 2021. Masks can be purchased online at woodchucks.com, over the phone at 715.845.5055, or in person Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Woodchucks Front Office.

