Sentry donates $250,000 to Maui Food Bank

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A quarter-million dollar donation. Sentry in Stevens Point is strengthening it’s relationship with the Hawaiian island of Maui beyond the golf tournament that’s hosted there. So on Tuesday, the central Wisconsin company donated money to help with the Maui Food Bank, filling a major need.

“We were helping roughly 10 or 11 thousand people a month. Now it’s over 40 thousand people a month,” Maui Food Bank executive director Richard Yust said.

The food bank spans across three of the eight Hawaiian islands. It helps to not only give food, but also to help local businesses.

“It supports families that have been hit hard by the economic downturn. And it supports Maui businesses,” chief marketing and branding officer for Sentry Stephanie Smith explained.

The meals have gone a long way for Maui families. Some of which only started to receive food after losing money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The amount of the food, fruits and vegetables, and the dairy, it was really a blessing for us,” Maui resident and food bank recipient Simone Olivera said.

The impact that the donation makes on the island is something that speaks volumes to the residents and the Maui Food Bank.

“This money is going to help them so much and then they’re going to help us the families in need,” Olivera stated.

“It goes without saying that it’s so very appreciated. It shows their commitment to wanting to help others out,” Yust explained.

Though thousands of miles apart, Sentry and Maui now describe their relationship with the word “ohana”.

“It means family,” Smith said. “We’ve quickly begun to consider the people of Maui our ohana, and we’re grateful they consider those of us who are here in central Wisconsin part of their ohana too.”

“We’re all in this together. Whether we’re on the mainland or we’re here in Hawaii,” Yust added.

The check has been presented to the Maui Food Bank but donations can still be made here.

