Rep. Kind, Rep. Tiffany safe following Capitol protests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI-07) and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI-03) tell NewsChannel 7 they are safe after protesters breached the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Kind called the situation ‘disappointing’ and said he was not surprised by the events because he said the president encouraged them. Rep. Kind said he still plans on attending the inauguration on Jan. 20, saying the country needs to move forward.

Rep. Tiffany said he did not expect something like this to happen, adding that they were having a good debate on the floor.

“Even though I do have to say, after the events in 2020, we’re increasingly seeing people that are using violence to accomplish their goals, whether it’s Minneapolis, Madison, Kenosha, places like that and we really do need elected leaders to stand up, as well as law enforcement, to say that’s enough of this,” Rep. Tiffany added.

He told NewsChannel 7 there were six states’ election results he was planning to object to and challenge, including Wisconsin’s despite courts stating that they did not find standing in the challenge. Rep. Tiffany referenced the dissenting opinion in the state supreme court’s statement, adding Wisconsin elections “have a black cloud” over them.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also stated she was safe.

I am safe, but it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 6, 2021

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

