Rep. Kind, Rep. Tiffany safe following Capitol protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI-07) and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI-03) tell NewsChannel 7 they are safe after protesters breached the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Kind called the situation ‘disappointing’ and said he was not surprised by the events because he said the president encouraged them. Rep. Kind said he still plans on attending the inauguration on Jan. 20, saying the country needs to move forward.

Rep. Tiffany said he did not expect something like this to happen, adding that they were having a good debate on the floor.

“Even though I do have to say, after the events in 2020, we’re increasingly seeing people that are using violence to accomplish their goals, whether it’s Minneapolis, Madison, Kenosha, places like that and we really do need elected leaders to stand up, as well as law enforcement, to say that’s enough of this,” Rep. Tiffany added.

He told NewsChannel 7 there were six states’ election results he was planning to object to and challenge, including Wisconsin’s despite courts stating that they did not find standing in the challenge. Rep. Tiffany referenced the dissenting opinion in the state supreme court’s statement, adding Wisconsin elections “have a black cloud” over them.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also stated she was safe.

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

