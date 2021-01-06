Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 20: A New Cardinal Era

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic basketball team has seen its struggles the last few years. This year, those struggles have disappeared. The big change? Their new head coach Cory Marquardt.

Noah Manderfeld talks to Marquardt at practice about this season and what has led to this turnaround. With both of them being Drake University graduates, he also asked about his Drake University coaching days and how that has helped teach him this year.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

