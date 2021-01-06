Greater Wausau Chamber sells nearly $700,000 in gift certificates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly $700,000 in gift certificates was sold by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce this year.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase,” said David Eckmann, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including businesses and families.”

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at almost 800 member businesses. That means the money will be spent locally.

“People like to come back and shop here for many years. You always get new people coming in so that’s good for use,” Janke’s co-owner Jim Janke explained.

“Because they know it’s important, they know that with every dollar they spend, it’s a much bigger ripple in our community than if they shopped at a big box store,” Evolutions in Design owner Randy Verhasselt added.

“Thank you to everyone who purchased gift certificates in 2020, particularly in light of the unique challenges many local businesses have faced this year,” said Eckmann.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order for pick up on either Tuesday or Thursday morning.

