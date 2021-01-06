Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Fog returns for Thursday as mild temperatures continue

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WSAW)
By Mark Holley
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The story of the last few days has been fog, and fog will continue once again tonight into early Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory for most of the area until 10 am on Thursday. Skies try to become partly sunny on Thursday and Friday. At this time, no major storm systems are expected to affect Wisconsin for the better part of the next 10 days, however, there are some indications we may see a few systems track closer to our area Monday and Wednesday of next week, so the forecast may change a bit in the next few days.

Long term is still pointing at quite a pattern change toward January 14 & 15, 2021, where there will be a better chance for *some* snow, but more importantly, it will bring a rather good shot of some Arctic Air behind that system going into the last part of January

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future
Elizabeth Easton was assaulted on Wednesday, Dec. 30 by an inmate at CCI
Columbia Corrections prison guard attacked by inmate, injury photos released
Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald
GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win
SAFER responded to a vehicle on fire in the town of Rib Mountain just after 6:30 Wednesday...
Fire crews respond to vehicle fire in town of Rib Mountain

Latest News

Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Jerry Ensemble performances will be virtual this year
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Rep. Tiffany objects to certification of Biden's win
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Area residents react to chaos at the Capitol building Wednesday
Outside of Grand Theater Wausau
Grand Theater’s Jerry Ensemble has new web series
Morning fog with limited afternoon sun
First Alert Weather: Fog and clouds hang on going into the weekend