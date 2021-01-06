First Alert Weather - Fog returns for Thursday as mild temperatures continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The story of the last few days has been fog, and fog will continue once again tonight into early Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory for most of the area until 10 am on Thursday. Skies try to become partly sunny on Thursday and Friday. At this time, no major storm systems are expected to affect Wisconsin for the better part of the next 10 days, however, there are some indications we may see a few systems track closer to our area Monday and Wednesday of next week, so the forecast may change a bit in the next few days.

Long term is still pointing at quite a pattern change toward January 14 & 15, 2021, where there will be a better chance for *some* snow, but more importantly, it will bring a rather good shot of some Arctic Air behind that system going into the last part of January

