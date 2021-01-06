Evers, Kaul sound off on those who breached U.S. Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the state’s Attorney General have joined in on politicians across the country sounding off on the chaotic events unfolding in Washington, D.C.

Evers, as well as Attorney General Josh Kaul, issued separate statements late Wednesday afternoon.

Evers’ statement said in part that “this is an attack on our democracy. Period.”

As Action 2 News has reported throughout the day, other Republican and Democratic Wisconsin politicians, both at the state and federal level, have sounded off on social media throughout the afternoon. CLICK HERE for that related story.

Here is Evers’ full statement:

“As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief. The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period. There must be swift, bipartisan condemnation in no uncertain terms--by the president, by elected officials who’ve sought to sow division and distrust in our election, by elected officials who’ve failed to unequivocally denounce these efforts, all of which fed into today’s events. We must be united in calling on these individuals to leave the U.S. Capitol and grounds immediately and peacefully. I’m praying for the safety of the elected officials, staffers, members of the press, and first responders, and for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Meanwhile, Kaul said, in part, “those responsible must be held accountable for what appears to be a seditious conspiracy under federal law.”

His full statement can be read below:

“It’s difficult to believe what we’re seeing take place at the U.S. Capitol: a fascist riot incited by a lame-duck President desperately and illegitimately trying to cling to power based on absurd lies about the election that amount to voter fraud McCarthyism. Those responsible must be held accountable for what appears to be a seditious conspiracy under federal law. Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.