Catherine Zeta-Jones joins FOX’s ‘Prodigal Son’

Prodigal Son returns for Season 2, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen - Tuesday, January 12
Prodigal Son returns for Season 2, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen - Tuesday, January 12(FOX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Catherine Zeta-Jones will join FOX’s hit drama, ‘Prodigal Son’, for season two of the series. starring as a series regular opposite Michael Sheen. Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of the season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont.

In season two, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw (zeta-jones) revels in tasking “the surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing.

Season two of premieres on a new night, Tuesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 pm et/pt) on FOX.

Prodigal Son was the No. 1 new series last fall, averaging 9.3 million multi-platform viewers.

