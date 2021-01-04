Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 18: Shoot First, Pass Later

Podcast Logo(WSAW)
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Medford Raiders boys basketball team is undefeated. The Raiders are led by Peyton Kuhn.

Reece Van Haaften talks to head coach Ryan Brown who helps walk us through how Kuhn went from being a volume scorer to a well-rounded player.

If you have any episode ideas, email us at sports@wsaw.com

To listen to the other episodes, you can go to this link.

