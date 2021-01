STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a teen reported missing on Jan. 3 and considered endangered has been found safe in Wisconsin Rapids.

Cassandra Kozlowski, 14, was found Wednesday night.

The Stevens Point Police Department thank everyone for their help.

UPDATE 01/14/2021 ***MISSING JUVENILE LOCATED SAFE**** The Stevens Point Police Department would like to thank everyone... Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Sunday, January 3, 2021

