Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

Christopher McCall, a UPS driver in New York, helped the 17-year-old victim of a beating and...
UPS driver helps teen robbery victim, beaten for his sneakers
Detectives arrested two teenagers, who are facing charges of robbery and possession of stolen...
UPS driver jumps in to help teen attacked for his sneakers on NY street
The 73-year-old woman's family says she suffered a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained...
Criminal charges announced against 2 Colo. officers in arrest of woman with dementia
Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
The woman was tackled to the ground, reportedly suffering a broken arm and dislocated shoulder,...
Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia