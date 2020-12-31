Wisconsin adds 41 new deaths related to COVID-19

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added 3,810 new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 481,102 people who have been infected with COVID-19.

That’s up from the 2,755 positive tests that came back Wednesday, and the seven-day average of 2,101 positive tests. The 14-day average of positive tests is 2,333.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 41 additional deaths Thursday.

Wisconsin recorded 5,898 new negative COVID-19 tests. In total, 2,350,669 tests have come back negative for the virus.

DHS says 9,708 tests came back in 24 hours

Deaths

The 41 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,859 deaths related to the virus. The first deaths were reported back in March.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths decreased to 26 Thursday from Wednesday’s’ s average of 29. This is partly due to low numbers reported Christmas Day and the weekend, when fewer than 10 deaths were reported each day.

For the third straight day, state health officials say Wisconsin’s death rate is at 1.01%. The rate increased to 1.01% after sitting at 1.0% for six straight days. Before Thursday (Christmas Eve), the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS will be listed later in this article.

The DHS says the number of active cases is up slightly to 28,607 people, which is 5.9% of all known cases. There are 447,500 people (93.0%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 143 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS. To date, 21,350 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations ticked up to 100.4 Thursday after a one-day tip below 100.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the fifth straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Monday, December 28, the state has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines. The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22. In addition, 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

