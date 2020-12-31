Advertisement

Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin.

It was his second appeal in as many days to the high court over the result in the key battleground state.

Trump’s newest appeal is over the loss of a lawsuit he filed in federal court seeking to void the state’s election and have the Republican-controlled Legislature appoint electors to cast the state’s 10 electoral votes.

The lawsuit was rejected first by a federal judge whom Trump had appointed and then by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

That added to dozens of defeats for Trump in electoral challenges around the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
Authorities identified man found dead in woods near Spencer as Chris Schauer, 20
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder
Jerald T. Brennan (dob 8/29/55) reported missing from Watertown
Missing Watertown man found dead
Crews work to extinguish fire at Double P Dairy in Hamburg on Dec. 30, 2020.
Office area, milking parlor destroyed after fire at Marathon area dairy farm

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California hits record COVID-19 deaths as new variant found