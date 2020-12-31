Stevens Point non-profit helps women in crisis nationwide

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new non-profit organization based in Stevens Point needs your support to help women in crisis all around the country.

Many women face various crises every day, that’s why Executive Director Angie Heuck founded the organization “Uplift” as a way to directly support women in crisis financially.

After working with other non-profit organizations, Heuck felt the importance to help women in crisis nationwide.

“I saw a need within the community, within the state, within the region, within the country being able to financially support individuals,” Heuck said.

Uplift had a soft launch in the fall of 2020 and plans to be fully public halfway through 2021.

Although Uplift is based in Stevens Point, they plan to help people all around the U.S. by digital means.

“We’re supporting women throughout the country and that we’re also connecting with women and those that support women throughout the country as well as financially assisting them,” Heuck said.

With a diverse board of female leaders around the U.S., they hope to connect with women in crises like loss of a job, loss of a home, health, domestic violence, among many others.

“A woman alone has power and collectively women have an impact,” Uplift Board of Directors President Leah Knights said.

Right now uplift is trying to raise $1 million by the end of 2021, in what could impact the lives of thousands of women nationwide.

“I can’t underemphasize enough the importance of a high-level corporate donor or multiple corporate donors to really allow us to take our giving and impact to the next level,” Knights said.

Heuck and knights said so far they’ve had a great response from people online about launching Uplift and if you’re interested in donating to help their cause, follow the link for more information or mail a check to the Uplift Foundation at 7235 Moraine Valley Court, Stevens Point WI 54482.

