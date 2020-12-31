Advertisement

Speed, alcohol considered factors in Almond area crash

Generic image of glass broken on highway(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - Speed and alcohol were factors in a crash near Almond Wednesday, according to a press release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of County Highway A and 2nd Avenue in the township of Almond.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as a 53-year-old Town of Pine Grove man and a 42-year-old Almond man. Both men suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to area hospitals. Authorities said during the crash the vehicle was torn in two pieces and the occupants were ejected.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

