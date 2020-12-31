Snowmobile trails in Vilas County to open Jan. 1

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Vilas County will open for the season at 8 a.m. Friday. The county recreation department reports that hundreds of volunteers from the county’s 11 snowmobile clubs have been working to make the trails safe for riders.

They warn that ice conditions may not be safe and urge riders to exercise caution on lakes and other bodies of water.

