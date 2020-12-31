Advertisement

Snowmobile trails in Vilas County to open Jan. 1

(Storyblocks)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Vilas County will open for the season at 8 a.m. Friday. The county recreation department reports that hundreds of volunteers from the county’s 11 snowmobile clubs have been working to make the trails safe for riders.

They warn that ice conditions may not be safe and urge riders to exercise caution on lakes and other bodies of water.

Official update from the county alliance.....

Posted by Northern Hornshoe Snowmobile club on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

