Snow, temps helping Wausau Parks Department prepare for opening of ice skating rinks

400 Block skating rink nears completion. Dec. 31, 2020
400 Block skating rink nears completion. Dec. 31, 2020(WSAW Skycam)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Parks Department is working to open the city’s three outdoor skating rinks. Rinks are located at the 400 Block, Marathon Park and Thom field.

Wednesday night the snow was packed to lay the groundwork for the ice. Crews began dropping water Thursday morning.

Parks Director Jamie Polley said the plan is to work around the clock through the holiday and this weekend in hopes of opening as soon as possible.

