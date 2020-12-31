RPSO responds to report of hazardous material onboard aircraft at AEX

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB, RPSO) - According to RPSO, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the Rapides 911 Center around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 concerning an inbound aircraft emergency.

According to initial reports, information was received that there was a possible explosive device onboard an inbound United Airlines aircraft to Alexandria International Airport (AEX).

Deputies, along with England Airpark Fire Department, responded to the scene, where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene was secured. Two juveniles were detained as a result.

News Channel 5 spoke with a passenger, Megann Cox, who contacted us about what was happening.

“We were mid-air and they made the announcement that we would be making an unexpected stop in Alexandria. Never indicated why. We got to the airport here, got off the runway on these spurs on the tarmac. Shortly after we got here, they powered the engine down, turned all the electricity off, including the air circulation. We’ve been sitting in stagnant air for probably a good 40 or 45 minutes. They offered us some cold water, which was nice. They did not offer us any explanation until about 30 minutes in, that there was a customer service issue and they needed to address that. There has been nothing else. There’s been no - apparently, there may be an attempt to get us off the plane, because they brought a set of portable steps out here. I don’t think maybe they’re tall enough. But, this is a completely full flight coming from Jackson to Houston. So, we’re all missing our connections.”

We reached out to the FBI. They say there is no threat to public safety, and the passengers have moved on to their destinations.

“FBI New Orleans is aware of the incident which occurred at the Alexandria, LA airport today. Through a coordinated effort involving our law enforcement partners, specifically the Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Transportation Security Administration, US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Rapides Parish Homeland Security, Rapides Parish District Attorney, and the England Airpark Authority we are thankful to report there was no threat to public safety and all diverted airline passengers have proceeded to their destinations.”

Megann Cox contacted KALB after this statement was made and said the other passengers and her were actually still at the airport waiting:

#WATCH The United Airlines passenger we've been speaking to, who is among roughly 50 who were diverted to AEX today from... Posted by Brooke Buford on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

#UPDATE The passenger on this #UnitedAirlines flight we’ve been speaking to says they HAVE NOT left AEX. This is the plane that was diverted because of an explosive threat that was unfounded. (United) Posted by Brooke Buford on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Mike Small confirms to KALB, after we learned through sources, that he acted as the attorney after being contacted by family of two juveniles who were detained in the matter involving the United Airlines flight.

“It is my understanding that no criminal charges would be filed. They were released during my conversation,” Small said.

RPSO Bomb Squad, along with local agents with the FBI, assisted in the investigation.

