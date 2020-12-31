Advertisement

Removal of 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Aurora Medical Center refrigerator was intentional

(WYMT)
By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Aurora Medical Center in Grafton says the individual who removed more than 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine admitted to doing so intentionally Wednesday.

Earlier this week the Medical Center says it was learned that 57 vials of the vaccine were removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight, and that an immediate internal review led investigators to believe the removal was caused by “inadvertent human error.”

However, the individual in question admitted Wednesday they had done so intentionally.

Aurora Medical Center says authorities have been contacted and the incident is under further investigation.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the Medical Center said in a release Wednesday. “This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us.”

Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccine from the vials within the allowable 12 hour post-refrigeration window.

Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.

