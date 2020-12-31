Advertisement

‘I’m a vaccine’: Cartoon explains safety measures in Schoolhouse Rock style

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health created a cartoon for the young and the young-at-heart to help explain how a vaccine is created, and it’s a flash from the past.

How does a vaccine go from an idea into reality? In this video, inspired by Schoolhouse Rock!'s iconic "I'm Just a Bill"...

Posted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Paying homage to Schoolhouse Rock’s iconic “I’m a Bill” cartoon, “The Story of a Vaccine” uses a talking vaccine vial as a narrator, sharing with a random, mask-wearing skateboarder the several steps involved in making sure a hypothetical coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.

About a quarter of the public remains hesitant, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The government has approved the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, and they are being distributed to targeted, at-risk populations across the nation.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
Authorities identified man found dead in woods near Spencer as Chris Schauer, 20
Jerald T. Brennan (dob 8/29/55) reported missing from Watertown
Missing Watertown man died in Portage County crash
Removal of 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Aurora Medical Center refrigerator was intentional
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder
Crews work to extinguish fire at Double P Dairy in Hamburg on Dec. 30, 2020.
Office area, milking parlor destroyed after fire at Marathon area dairy farm

Latest News

Aggressive squirrels attack people in Queens neighborhood
Aggressive squirrels terrorize NYC residents
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Rare GOP rebuff of Trump in last days of chaotic Congress
Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
Letlow's seat is open
Luke Letlow seat
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm