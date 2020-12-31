Advertisement

How to make New Year’s resolutions that will stick

By setting smaller goals, you allow yourself a victory every day that in the long run gives you the momentum to build on your goals to reach your ultimate target.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

When it comes to making New Year’s resolutions, wellness experts say to keep it simple.

Patrick Somsen, a Wellness Expert with Aspirus said a lot of the time people try to make big resolutions that are hard to reach. You can’t expect yourself to go from not working out, to hitting the gym for an hour every day.

Instead, Somsen recommends come up with actionable goals that are sustainable and can be completed every day, like going for a walk.

“The key is to try to keep it simple. Simplify the goal as much as you can. The less complicated the goal is or the less complicated the actions are required to complete the goal, the easier it’s, it’s going to be,” Somsen explained.

Somsen also said to create goals that you care about. Don’t lose weight or work on something because society tells you to, but because it’s something you want for yourself. Pick something that you care about and will work, no matter what is going on inside your head.

“You know stress levels are up, you know, just anxiety levels are up depression symptoms are up so all those can certainly play an impact. But if someone’s resourceful there are ways to still achieve those goals,” Somsen said.

