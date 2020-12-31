Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Finishing 2020 on a bright note

Some sunshine returns to wrap up the year. Milder days on tap for the weekend.
A bit chilly with some passing clouds tonight.
A bit chilly with some passing clouds tonight.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What a year it has been! That’s not even starting with the record setting aspects of the weather across the country, along with the extreme weather we experienced at times in North Central Wisconsin. The year closes with some sunshine today and temperatures topping out in the mid 20s.

Above average temps and precipitation took place in Wausau and Rhinelander.
Above average temps and precipitation took place in Wausau and Rhinelander.
There were 20 tornadoes, below the yearly average of 23 in the state.
There were 20 tornadoes, below the yearly average of 23 in the state.
Sun and some clouds today.
Sun and some clouds today.

If you will be stepping out this evening to ring in the new year, expect chilly conditions with some passing clouds. Temperatures will be in the teens during the late evening to a little after midnight. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low teens.

We will dodge the affect from this storm.
We will dodge the affect from this storm.

New Year’s Day on Friday features a variably cloudy sky as a winter storm will pass too far to our south to provide any risks of snow showers, but the sharp cut off between clouds and sun will be right over the region. Temperatures during the afternoon in the upper 20s to low 30s. A pleasant first weekend is on tap with a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

2021 will kickoff with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average.
2021 will kickoff with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A cold front is expected to drive by the Badger State on Monday, with increasing clouds locally dor the morning Monday, followed by a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. Some sunshine on Tuesday and relatively mild with highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds are back on Wednesday and next Thursday with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

