Recipe: Chocolate-Parmesan Pecan Clusters

This is the perfect treat to kick off the New Year on a sweet note.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you like homemade pecan turtles you are going to love this new recipe from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Tina Peterson joined the news at noon to pair award winning cheese with dark chocolate. It is the perfect treat to kick off the New Year on a sweet note.

Chocolate-Parmesan Pecan Clusters

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter, cubed
  • 3 cups pecan halves
  • 2 packages (10 ounces each) dark chocolate candy coating disks or wafers
  • 1 cup dried cherries
  • 3 ounces Sartori SarVecchio® Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (1 cup)
  • Sea salt

Instructions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pecans; cook and stir for 4-6 minutes or until toasted. Remove from the heat. Cool completely.
  • Arrange pecans in 24 clusters, about 6 pecans each, on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Melt chocolate according to package directions. Spoon 2 tablespoons chocolate over each cluster. Top each with 2 teaspoons cherries and 2 teaspoons parmesan. Drizzle each with remaining chocolate. Sprinkle with sea salt.
  • Refrigerate until chocolate is set.

