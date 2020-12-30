Advertisement

Wisconsin State Patrol urges drivers to travel with caution in snow

When slippery conditions occur, more patrol officers are out to help with accidents, warn plows of back ups and alert the 511 Map of any blockages.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wisconsin State Patrol urges drives to drive with caution on snowy roads.

Tuesday night’s snow brought a lot of slippery spots to roadways Wednesday morning. Sgt. Rhae Stertz with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the first big snowfall of the year is always the hardest.

“Usually the first couple of snowstorms we get we see the most slight ends and crashes for the season. And it seems like after a couple of the snowstorms happen people start getting the idea that okay I need to slow down, they’ve got a little bit more experience under the belt,” Stertz said.

When slippery conditions occur, more patrol officers are out to help with accidents, warn plows of back ups and alert the 511 Map of any blockages.

Stertz said when driving in the snow, you don’t need to go the speed limit, drive what feels comfortable to you. She also said to take your four-wheel-drive with a grain of salt. You can’t rely on it to stop you from getting in an accident.

State Patrol also wants to remind drivers to wipe off their cars of snow. It’s the law to have all windows and lights uncovered. As far as the rest of your car, they recommend cleaning it if you can. Stertz said she always sees snow flying off of one car and onto another, causing issues for everyone on the road.

Overall State Patrol recommends that when bad weather occurs to stay home if you can and limit time on the road if you have to leave.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder

Latest News

Drier air was the main culprit, along with the heavy snow band developing farther south than...
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
Amy Pechacek (DWD)
Gov. Evers appoints Pechacek as Secretary-designee of DWD
State Patrol Urges Safety On Icy Roads
State Patrol Urges Safety On Icy Roads
Breezy with lots of clouds today. Sunshine returns to end the year.
First Alert Weather: Wednesday Morning Forecast