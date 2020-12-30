Wisconsin State Patrol urges drivers to travel with caution in snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wisconsin State Patrol urges drives to drive with caution on snowy roads.

Tuesday night’s snow brought a lot of slippery spots to roadways Wednesday morning. Sgt. Rhae Stertz with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the first big snowfall of the year is always the hardest.

“Usually the first couple of snowstorms we get we see the most slight ends and crashes for the season. And it seems like after a couple of the snowstorms happen people start getting the idea that okay I need to slow down, they’ve got a little bit more experience under the belt,” Stertz said.

When slippery conditions occur, more patrol officers are out to help with accidents, warn plows of back ups and alert the 511 Map of any blockages.

Stertz said when driving in the snow, you don’t need to go the speed limit, drive what feels comfortable to you. She also said to take your four-wheel-drive with a grain of salt. You can’t rely on it to stop you from getting in an accident.

State Patrol also wants to remind drivers to wipe off their cars of snow. It’s the law to have all windows and lights uncovered. As far as the rest of your car, they recommend cleaning it if you can. Stertz said she always sees snow flying off of one car and onto another, causing issues for everyone on the road.

Overall State Patrol recommends that when bad weather occurs to stay home if you can and limit time on the road if you have to leave.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.