Wisconsin spreads the ball in its Duke’s Mayo Bowl win

CHARLOTTE (WSAW) - Five different Badgers found the end zone in Wisconsin’s 42-28 win over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Demon Deacons scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Sam Hartman found Jaquarri Roberson twice. The first score was a four-yard pass. The second Hartman hit Roberson. Roberson shook off multiple Badgers to score.

Wisconsin came alive after that. John Chenal bullied his way for a two-yard touchdown run. Later in the second quarter, the Badgers blocked a punt, which set up a Graham Mertz one-yard QB keeper to tie the game at 14.

The Demon Deacons would take its last lead of the game when Hartman slung it to Roberson for his third touchdown of the game.

Wisconsin took control from there. Mertz once again took it himself for a one-yard touchdown run. Then with less than two minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Mertz showed off his arm by slinging it to the fullback Mason Stokke for the 14-yard touchdown.

Amherst native Garrett Groshek also plunged his way in for a one-yard touchdown run.

The Wisconsin Waterfall aka Garrett Groshek with the one-yard touchdown and the #Badgers lead 35-21.



Do I see a double fullback assist? 🌾👀🌾 @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/2iFfgYul3I — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Jalen Berger had a one-yard touchdown run of his own.

Wake Forest added a touchdown late to cut the Wisconsin lead to 42-28, but the Badgers went home with a win and finish the season 4-3.

